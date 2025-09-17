Microsoft has launched the Dynamics 365 Contact Center on Government Community Cloud, or GCC. Gus Torres, a principal product manager at the technology company, said in a blog post published Monday that the introduction of the contact center in GCC will give federal, state and local agencies a unified voice and digital engagement tool tailored to their needs.

What is Dynamics 365 Contact Center?

Dynamics 365 Contact Center is a customer engagement platform that offers multi-language, omnichannel communications. It is powered by Microsoft’s artificial intelligence system Copilot to enhance resident engagement and increase workforce efficiency.

The platform also streamlines operations by integrating Dynamics 365 Case Management into the Contact Center and supporting a unified AI-first cloud voice strategy for all users.

The contact center has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High certification, a testament to the platform’s compliance with the government’s high standards of security.

“This offering presents new opportunities for government organizations to advance their contact center capabilities, strengthening their reach and service effectiveness within a secure regulatory framework,” wrote Torres. “The release of Contact Center in GCC demonstrates our continued dedication to supporting public sector innovation, particularly around privacy, security and compliance.”