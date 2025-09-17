in Defense Security Cooperation, Foreign Military Sales, National Security, News

US Greenlights Belgium’s $568M Sidewinder Missile FMS Request

AIM-9X Sidewinder/Naval Air Systems Command
AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles. The State Department has approved Belgium's procurement of AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles.
Sidewinder missile

The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible $567.8 million foreign military sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to Belgium.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday that the deal calls for the delivery of 320 AIM-9X Block II and 258 AIM-9X Block II+ tactical missiles, as well as 50 Block II and 30 Block II+ guidance units. The FMS package also includes missile containers, software, transport and U.S. government and contractor support for engineering, logistics and related services.

RTX will be the principal contractor.

The sale will require temporary assignment of four U.S. government representatives and two contractors to Belgium, a NATO ally, for technical oversight and support.

US Greenlights Belgium’s $568M Sidewinder Missile FMS Request - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Learn more about allied collaboration at the 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit on Oct. 16. Book a seat now for this event featuring resource speakers from the military and companies in the defense industrial base.

Enhancing Belgian F-35 Capabilities

According to DSCA, the missile sale will strengthen the capability of Belgium’s F-35 fleet to deter threats and support NATO’s defense goal. 

The fleet’s combat-readiness was also expected to benefit following U.S. approval in July 2024 of Brussels’ procurement of Small Diameter Bomb-Increment II missiles and related logistics and program support services valued at $115 million. The FMS deal also involved RTX as principal contractor.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Defense Security Cooperation

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Salesforce.com logo by Salesforce.com, Licensed under Public Domain
Salesforce logo. Salesforce has launched Missionforce, a new business unit focused on enhancing national security.
Salesforce Launches Missionforce Initiative to Strengthen National Security
JD Dulny
Booz Allen VP JD Dulny. Booz Allen and SEEQC have expanded their partnership to advance quantum computing.
Booz Allen & SEEQC Expand Partnership to Advance Quantum Computing