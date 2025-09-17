The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible $567.8 million foreign military sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to Belgium.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday that the deal calls for the delivery of 320 AIM-9X Block II and 258 AIM-9X Block II+ tactical missiles, as well as 50 Block II and 30 Block II+ guidance units. The FMS package also includes missile containers, software, transport and U.S. government and contractor support for engineering, logistics and related services.

RTX will be the principal contractor.

The sale will require temporary assignment of four U.S. government representatives and two contractors to Belgium, a NATO ally, for technical oversight and support.

Enhancing Belgian F-35 Capabilities

According to DSCA, the missile sale will strengthen the capability of Belgium’s F-35 fleet to deter threats and support NATO’s defense goal.

The fleet’s combat-readiness was also expected to benefit following U.S. approval in July 2024 of Brussels’ procurement of Small Diameter Bomb-Increment II missiles and related logistics and program support services valued at $115 million. The FMS deal also involved RTX as principal contractor.