Salesforce Launches Missionforce Initiative to Strengthen National Security

Salesforce logo. Salesforce has launched Missionforce, a new business unit focused on enhancing national security.
Salesforce

Salesforce has launched Missionforce, a new portfolio of products tailored to strengthen the company’s commitment to the national security sector. GovCloud CEO Kendall Collins, who announced the development on LinkedIn Tuesday, attended the Washington, D.C., launch of the new business unit with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Utilizing AI to Enhance Agency Operations

The new initiative will focus on transforming defense, intelligence and aerospace agencies by leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance vital operations, including logistics, personnel support and decision-making. Missionforce, which follows the success of Government Cloud and Agentforce for Public Sector, aims to help agencies fast-track their mission readiness and boost efficiency.

Remarks From Missionforce Lead Kendall Collins 

Collins, who is tasked with leading Missionforce, said, “With Missionforce, we’ll now bring the best of AI, cloud and platform technology from the private sector to modernize critical areas including personnel, logistics and analytics. The goal is simple: to help our warfighters and the organizations that support them operate smarter, faster and more efficiently.”

Written by Miles Jamison

