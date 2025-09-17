Salesforce has launched Missionforce , a new portfolio of products tailored to strengthen the company’s commitment to the national security sector. GovCloud CEO Kendall Collins , who announced the development on LinkedIn Tuesday, attended the Washington, D.C., launch of the new business unit with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff .

Utilizing AI to Enhance Agency Operations

The new initiative will focus on transforming defense, intelligence and aerospace agencies by leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance vital operations, including logistics, personnel support and decision-making. Missionforce, which follows the success of Government Cloud and Agentforce for Public Sector, aims to help agencies fast-track their mission readiness and boost efficiency.

Remarks From Missionforce Lead Kendall Collins