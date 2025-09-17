Snowflake has partnered with Peraton to support federal agencies’ anti-fraud efforts. Under the collaboration, Peraton said Monday it will integrate its platform called Rapid Fraud Intelligence, or Rapid FI, into Snowflake’s cloud infrastructure.

Rapid FI Capabilities

Rapid FI works to provide real-time identification of potential fraud, waste and abuse activities using artificial-intelligence powered anomaly detection, advanced analytics and secure data integration. With its incorporation into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Rapid FI will work to help unify datasets across agencies and improve fraud visibility.

Accelerating Fight Against Fraud

Tarik Reyes, president for the defense mission & health solutions sector at Peraton, commented on the partnership, saying, “By combining our Rapid FI solution with the power of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, we are delivering agencies an unmatched capability to outpace fraudsters, prevent waste and abuse, and ensure resources reach the people and missions they were intended for.”

For her part, Jennifer Chronis, Snowflake vice president of U.S. public sector, stressed that federal agencies require powerful and secure data-driven solutions, and that Rapid FI powered by Snowflake is a vital tool for protecting taxpayers.

“Through our work with Peraton, we’re enabling agencies to unlock the full potential of their data through AI and accelerate the fight against fraud, waste and abuse,” said Chronis, a two-time Wash100 Award winner.