The intelligence community requires not just artificial intelligence, but reliable 5G connectivity to maintain its strategic advantage against adversaries, according to Jill Singer, vice president of national security for AT&T and an eight-time Wash100 Award winner.

In an article posted on the AT&T website, Singer said AI and 5G implementation within the IC is no longer optional but mission essential.

Singer will take the stage alongside intelligence community leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Intel Summit on Oct. 2. She will serve as moderator in a panel about the role of artificial intelligence in supporting the IC mission. AT&T is also a platinum sponsor of the highly anticipated government contracting event. Secure your tickets today.

Why 5G is Crucial in AI Implementation

AI is capable of ingesting and processing complex data sets from various sources, including satellite imagery and signals intelligence, and then turning information into actionable insights. The technology also powers autonomous systems and unmanned platforms operating in high-risk environments, allowing personnel to carry out missions from a safe distance.

Singer explained that, to reap the benefits of AI, the IC needs an infrastructure that delivers the speed, capacity and reliability that the technology needs for real-time data exchange. She pointed out that 5G networks offer ultra-low latency connectivity, higher bandwidth and network slicing capabilities that would facilitate the seamless flow of data between AI-enhanced sensors, devices and platforms.

The executive also shared that 5G connects assets on land, sea, air or space and supports computing on the tactical edge.

Why AT&T

In the article, Singer highlighted AT&T’s 5G offering to support the employment of AI for IC missions.

She shared that the company’s communications network is equipped with encryption, zero-trust architectures and multi-factor authentication to protect sensitive data. The company also uses AI at its 24/7 Security Operations Centers to monitor network activity and identify and respond to threats, the executive added.

Moreover, Singer noted AT&T’s decades of experience supporting missions.

“Our professionals are leaders in secure networks, AI and 5G innovation,” she said. “Through close relationships with government agencies, technology providers, and research institutions, we co-develop and implement solutions tailored to the IC’s unique needs.”