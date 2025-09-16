Progress Software , a company offering artificial intelligence-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, has launched Progress Federal Solutions , a wholly owned subsidiary that aims to deliver AI-powered technologies to the federal, defense and public sectors.

Progress Federal Solutions to Boost Digital Transformation

The company said Monday the new subsidiary, announced during the Progress Data Platform Summit at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., is intended to fast-track federal agencies’ digital modernization efforts, meet compliance requirements, and advance AI and data initiatives. The subsidiary leverages MarkLogic’s data management and integration expertise, a platform that Progress Software acquired in 2023.

Progress Federal Solutions functions independently but will offer the company’s full technology portfolio, including Progress Data Platform, Progress Sitefinity, Progress Chef, Progress LoadMaster and Progress MOVEit. These will be available to the public sector through Carahsoft Technology ‘s reseller partners and contract vehicles.

Remarks From Progress Federal Solutions, Carahsoft Executives

“Federal and defense agencies are embracing data-centric strategies and modernizing legacy systems at a faster pace than ever. That’s why we focus on enabling data-driven decision-making, faster time to value and measurable ROI,” said Cori Moore , president of Progress Federal Solutions.