Torrance, California-based Divergent Technologies has raised $290 million in a round of Series E financing led by Rochefort Asset Management.

Divergent said Monday it will use the capital to fund product development efforts and expand its manufacturing capacity to meet the U.S. defense production demand.

The latest funding round, which values the company at $2.3 billion, includes $250 million in equity capital and $40 million in debt capital.

In 2023, Divergent secured $230 million in Series D equity financing.

Scaling Divergent’s Digital Manufacturing Platform

The Divergent Adaptive Production System, or DAPS, is the company’s end-to-end digital manufacturing platform that enables rapid design, additive manufacturing and automated assembly.

“This funding enables us to scale DAPS for aerospace and defense, expand our world-class team, and strengthen America’s industrial base with a truly next-generation system,” said Lukas Czinger, co-founder and CEO of Divergent.

Established in 2014, Divergent designs and builds hardware for defense, aerospace and automotive customers using its digital manufacturing tool. The company has contracts with aerospace and defense customers, including General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Triumph Group. Automakers such as Aston Martin, McLaren and Bugatti are among its early clients.