Trident Solutions has emerged as a new defense electronics platform following Rocket Lab’s acquisition of Geost, a subsidiary of ATL Partners’ portfolio company LightRidge Solutions. The remaining companies under LightRidge, namely Trident Systems and Ophir, were consolidated under the Trident Solutions name, positioning the new brand as a multi-domain provider of space and defense electronics backed by the sector-focused private equity firm, according to a recent press release.

New Leadership for a Unified Platform

As part of the reorganization, Trident appointed Lorin Hattrup as CEO. Hattrup, who previously served as president and general manager of Trident Systems, more than doubled the company’s growth during his tenure.

“The reorganization and rebranding mark a pivotal step in our evolution —not just as a collection of capabilities, but as a unified, mission-driven team with a singular focus: to rapidly deliver high-performance, purpose-built electronics and processing systems for multiple domains,” said Hattrup. “By uniting our teams under the Trident brand and streamlining our structure into focused divisions, we are better positioned to innovate and scale to meet the needs of our defense and national security partners.”

The company also established three specialized divisions: Trident Space Electronics Systems, led by Daniel Hibbard; Trident Integrated C4ISR Systems, led by Jimmy O’Looney; and Trident Optical Precision Systems, led by Matt Sowadski.

Positioning for Defense Market Growth

Trident Chief Growth and Strategy Officer James Yates said the rebrand and restructuring enhance Trident’s position as a merchant supplier to the defense and intelligence community. He emphasized the company’s deep partnerships with defense primes and highlighted its systems currently deployed on multiple proliferated space architectures. “We’re well positioned to innovate next-gen technologies, scale with demand, and deliver rapid, integrated solutions to our national security customers,” Yates said.

Building on more than four decades of heritage, Trident is pursuing strategic and organic growth opportunities across the defense electronics sector, with particular emphasis on expanding its space-based portfolio and advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Hattrup said the company is investing in people, infrastructure, and research and development to ensure it remains at the forefront of defense modernization.