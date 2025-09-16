TechnoMile has announced that its GovCloud Platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate Equivalency. In a press release published Tuesday, TechnoMile said the designation validates its compliance with stringent federal cybersecurity standards, expanding support for government contractors navigating defense cybersecurity requirements.

The milestone demonstrates the ability to meet the Department of Defense’s FedRAMP Moderate security controls through an independent third-party assessment, the company added.

AI-Enabled Tools on a Secure Cloud

The FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency achievement allows clients to integrate TechnoMile’s AI-driven and market intelligence capabilities, including the Growth and Contracts Suites, into their end-to-end GovCloud deployment. Customers can implement their solutions in FedRAMP Authorized Salesforce or Microsoft environments tailored to their organization’s security needs.

“Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is a major milestone in our mission to deliver secure, scalable solutions tailored for the government contracting community,” said Aaron Tate, senior vice president and chief information officer at TechnoMile. “This validation gives our customers the assurance that TechnoMile’s cloud-based AI platform meets the stringent cybersecurity standards required to protect sensitive federal data, empowering them to operate with confidence and focus on winning more business. And for our clients that are part of the Defense Industrial Base, using a platform with this designation helps streamline their path to CMMC compliance and continuing to secure DoD contracts.”

Assessment and Compliance Support

Unlike the traditional FedRAMP process, equivalency does not require federal agency sponsorship but still affirms full compliance with Moderate-level standards.

To achieve the designation, TechnoMile developed an official Body of Evidence and worked with Sentar, a FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization. The review ensures alignment with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.204-7012 requirements, TechnoMile said, positioning it to assist customers in pursuing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 compliance—critical for contractors within the defense industrial base.

Government contractors and prospective clients can verify the company’s compliance status by reviewing the assessment documentation.