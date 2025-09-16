PPT Solutions , a company specializing in systems and software engineering, has been awarded a five-year contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal to deliver airworthiness support for the Apache and Special Operations Aircraft Division, or SOAD, programs.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based small business said Monday it will spearhead a group of industry and academic partners tasked with providing airworthiness, qualification and engineering support to the Systems Readiness Directorate, Apache and SOAD Divisions within the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center. The team includes Avion Solutions, Torch Technologies, CFD Research Corporation, TriVector Services and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The contract reinforces PPT’s dedication to advancing Army aviation technologies and maintaining the operational safety standards of the Apache and SOAD platforms.

PPT Solutions CEO Shares Thoughts on Award

“This award reflects the Army’s trust in our team’s technical depth and collaborative strength,” said Jim Reeb , president and CEO of PPT Solutions.

“We’re honored to continue supporting the Army’s mission and proud to work alongside such respected teammates in Huntsville’s thriving defense ecosystem,” he added.