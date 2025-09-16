Ouster‘s digital lidar technology and artificial intelligence-powered Gemini lidar perception software platform will be combined with Constellis‘ LEXSO operational intelligence platform under a strategic partnership between the two companies that seeks to deliver a unified security offering.

Gemini as LEXSO Intelligence Layer

Ouster said Monday that its Gemini software will function as a foundational intelligence layer to LEXSO, which works to fuse data from multiple sensing modalities – including lidar – to provide users a single, actionable operating picture. The resulting combined technologies will deliver various capabilities, including 3D situational awareness, object tracking across, autonomous threat assessment and response coordination.

From Disparate Signals to Actionable Intelligence

Regarding his company’s partnership with Ouster, Constellis CEO and Wash100 Award winner Terry Ryan said, “Together, we’re turning disparate signals into actionable intelligence that moves from the field to the decision-maker in real time — raising detection performance, reducing false alarms and accelerating response across mission-critical environments.”

For his part, Ouster CEO Angus Pacala said, “Our deployment with LEXSO underscores how lidar-powered AI can transform situational awareness and decision-making for the most demanding security environments.”