The Department of State has approved the possible foreign military sale of 816 GBU-39B Small Diameter Bombs, or SDBs, to Norway valued an estimated $113 million. The Norwegian package will also include spare parts, training equipment, software, technical data and both government and contractor support services, along with other related logistics and program assistance, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

GBU-39B Bombs

The GBU-39B SDB, also called SDB Increment I, is an all-weather bomb weighing 250 pounds. The weapon is GPS-guided and can fly to a specific target. Its small size allows for greater aircraft loadout for multiple strikes and lesser chances of collateral damage.

2023 GBU-53B Acquisition

The current FMS marks the latest effort by Norway to acquire SDBs. In 2023, the State Department approved a potential $293 million foreign military sale to the Northern European country of up to 580 GBU-53B bombs, also called SDB Increment II. Raytheon was principal contractor in that award.

Boeing as Principal Contractor

Boeing will serve as principal contractor on the present FMS. The same company was tapped by the Air Force in 2020 for the delivery of Lot 15 SDB I bombs under a seven-year, $2.24B contract. That award had an FMS component as well, which also included Norway as a customer.