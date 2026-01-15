Agile Defense has appointed Joe Taylor as vice president and customer account executive for combatant commands and the fourth estate.

In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for maintaining executive-level customer relationships and driving account growth and renewals, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

Who Is Joe Taylor?

Taylor is a retired U.S. Army officer and former senior government civilian with over two decades of experience in defense acquisition roles. He spent 18 years at U.S. Central Command, where he managed command, control, communications and computer, or C4, and various IT programs. He also oversaw about 90 contract actions annually during his time at USCENTCOM.

After transitioning to industry, Taylor supported the capture and execution of multibillion-dollar Air Force and combatant command programs. His private sector career includes roles at CACI International and Deep Water Point & Associates.

“His deep understanding of acquisition and enterprise IT will be instrumental as he leads strategic customer accounts and helps Agile Defense grow and strengthen long-term partnerships,” Mike Pansky, chief transformation officer at Agile Defense, commented about Taylor’s appointment.

Taylor holds a master’s degree in materiel acquisition management from the Florida Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

What Is Agile Defense?

Agile Defense provides digital transformation, data analytics and cybersecurity capabilities to customers worldwide.

In December, the General Services Administration added the DecisionPoint–Agile Defense joint venture to Polaris, the agency’s governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle for small businesses providing IT products and services.

Agile Defense employs over 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.