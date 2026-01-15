SAS Viya AI Platform Goes Live on Microsoft Azure Government

SAS has announced that its SAS Viya data and artificial intelligence platform is now available to the public sector through Microsoft Azure Government.

What Is SAS Viya?

The data management tool supports advanced analytics, leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance decision-making for the public sector without compromising data security, SAS said Tuesday. Government agencies and their partners can deploy SAS Viya through SAS Managed Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure Government.

What Does SAS Managed Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure Government Offer?

The SAS Managed Cloud Services offers secure, compliant handling of sensitive data in the areas of public safety, justice and tax, and meets strict requirements for criminal justice and federal tax information.

Hosted on Azure Government’s physically isolated, U.S.-only data centers and networks, it ensures data residency, limits access to screened personnel and scales to meet changing demands, SAS said, adding that the service integrates with Azure services and helps reduce costs by utilizing open data formats and allocating resources efficiently.