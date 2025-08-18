in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, DOD, News

Microsoft Federal’s Jason Payne on New AI Tools for US Government Cloud Customers

Jason Payne
Jason Payne. The Microsoft Federal CTO announced the availability of AI capabilities for U.S. government cloud customers.
Jason Payne CTO Microsoft Federal

Jason Payne, chief technology officer at Microsoft Federal, announced the availability of artificial intelligence-powered tools for U.S. government cloud customers, including Microsoft 365 Copilot for the Office 365 Department of Defense Impact Level 5, or DOD IL5, environment, and Copilot Studio Agent Builder for the Office 365 Government Community Cloud, or GCC, environment. 

“These new capabilities empower government organizations to confidently adopt transformative AI tools, engineered to meet the most rigorous security, privacy and compliance requirements,” Payne wrote in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

Microsoft 365 Copilot in Office 365 DOD IL5 Environment

According to Payne, the company will deliver integrated AI experiences tailored for mission-critical workloads at IL5 by making Microsoft 365 Copilot available in the Office 365 DOD IL5 environment.

With the purchase of Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses, DOD users can gain access to secure generative AI tools across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneNote and other platforms.

Microsoft Copilot Studio Agent Builder for GCC Customers

With Copilot Studio Agent Builder, GCC users can develop lightweight agents in natural language without coding.

According to a Microsoft public sector blog post, Copilot Studio Agent Builder could enable users to build permission-aware agents that embed specific capabilities, instructions and knowledge for their organizations’ needs.

The Microsoft Federal CTO also mentioned the availability of other key features, including a unified AI workspace through Copilot App; secure AI chat, data analysis and content creation; and AI-enabled support within familiar apps.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Photo by Burhanuddin/Shutterstock
