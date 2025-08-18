NASA Seeks Industry Input for Future Landsat Missions

NASA has started soliciting industry input for its Sustainable Land Imaging Mission Alternatives Assessment Team , or SLI MAAT.

Ensuring Landsat Mission Continuity

According to the request for information posted on SAM.gov Friday, NASA is seeking input from potential vendors capable of delivering sustainable and economically viable observation capabilities to ensure continuity of the Landsat mission. The capabilities may include new technology developments, data acquisition services or advanced approaches that inform the SLI MAAT.

The special notice is in response to a requirement for a cost-effective architecture in place of the alternative Landsat-Next mission. The RFI will support MAAT as it explores various concepts and provides NASA with insights regarding ways to meet budget requirements for reduced expenses.

The agency aims for a commercially owned and operated architecture that satisfies Landsat-9 standards and provides foundational data for commercial observing services. NASA is also targeting an approach incorporating LandIS instruments that Raytheon is currently developing under a contract with the agency.

Responses to the RFI will be accepted until Aug. 29.