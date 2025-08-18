Jeffery Logan , a former Raytheon executive, announced on LinkedIn Sunday that he has been appointed vice president of strategy and innovation at Epirus .

The executive brings years of experience in technical innovation, software development, business development and program management to his new role.

Logan’s Roles at Epirus

Logan has been with Epirus for over four years. Before his recent appointment, the Program Management Profession-certified executive served as a forward-deployed chief engineer tasked with designing, developing and delivering new products. Earlier, he was senior director of business development for advanced technology and head of technology, reporting directly to the company’s chief technology officer.

Career at Raytheon & Other Ventures

The executive spent over 12 years at Raytheon most recently as senior technical project manager, leading the Integrated Product Team. He joined Raytheon in 2008 as software engineer II, a role he held for over eight years. He was responsible for the acquisition of 18 patents, developed end-to-end platforms in various areas such as operational analysis, cybertechnologies, and advanced radar and electronic warfare techniques.

Logan briefly worked as an engineer researcher at California Polytechnic State University and as an acoustics engineer at Flight Environments to start his career.