Kiewit Infrastructure West has booked a $399.4 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska to provide design and construction services in support of phase 1A of the Port of Nome Modification Project. Work on the effort will be performed in Nome, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by Sept.5 2029. The USACE solicited bids online and received one offer.

Previous Kiewit-USACE Contracts

The award is the latest design-build contract issued by the USACE to the company. In 2019, Kiewit Infrastructure West secured a $43.7 million contract to design and build border infrastructure in Rio Grande City, Texas. In the same year, the company also booked a contract valued up to $64.9 million from the U.S. Navy to replace old sewer systems at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.