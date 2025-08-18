in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Deloitte Receives Potential $72M Contract for DOD Logistics Office Support

"Deloitte logo", by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, http://public.deloitte.com/media/0513/AnnualReview2007.pdf, Licensed under CC0
Deloitte logo. Washington Headquarters Services has awarded Deloitte a potential $71.7 million contract.
Task order contract

Washington Headquarters Services has tapped Deloitte Consulting to support the Department of Defense Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Logistics under a task order contract with a potential total value of about $71.7 million.

Deloitte Contract Funding Details

Work on the contract, whose base value is $12.2 million, include assessments and policy recommendations, the DOD said Friday.

Funding of about $6.1 million from the DOD’s fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance funds is being obligated upon the award. Deloitte Consulting will perform work at the Pentagon and the Mark Center, with completion expected by Feb. 20, 2031.

In addition to the WHS contract, the U.S. Air Force also awarded Deloitte Consulting a $115 million, firm-fixed-price contract in early August for cybersecurity training services to USAF and other DOD personnel.

