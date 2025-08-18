Serco Inc. has received a potential 10-year U.S. Navy contract valued about $97.1 million to supply parts and repair services for the antenna pedestal group of the submarine high data rate, or SubHDR, system. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed price and cost only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides an initial five-year ordering period and an extension option for another five years, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The company will perform most of the work in Herndon, Virginia, and partly at Newport, Rhode Island, with completion expected by August 2035.

Funding on First Order

Fiscal year 2025 Navy operations and maintenance funds worth approximately $1.1 million will be obligated on the issuance of the first delivery order.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division is the contracting activity. The requirement was competitively solicited on SAM.gov, resulting in two offers.

In October 2019, Serco Inc. had also secured a contract to support the SubHDR antenna pedestal group. That contract was worth $49 million and called for repair and overhaul services.