Chugach Government Solutions joined the U.S. Coast Guard in celebrating the commissioning of the USCGC Storis national security cutter in Juneau, Alaska. The ceremony honored the vessel’s legacy and marked its readiness for Arctic and coastal missions, CGS said.

Prior to the commissioning day on Monday, Virginia Robinson, CGS chief administrative officer and chief legal officer, and retired USCG Capt. John Driscoll, technical services division senior subject matter expert, toured the Storis on Aug. 8, meeting with crew members and the contracting officer’s representative.

“It was incredibly impressive to see firsthand the many capabilities of the Storis,” Robinson said. “She’s clearly ready for the Arctic – clearing waterways, protecting our shores, refueling at sea, aiding in search and rescue, and pushing into waters few ships can reach.”

At a reception hosted by the Navy League – Juneau Council, Driscoll highlighted the coordinated efforts to bring the vessel into service and its importance to the Coast Guard’s operational readiness. “The Storis represents a unique opportunity for the Coast Guard,” shared Driscoll. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the Storis can become, and Chugach is excited to help shape that future—just as we’ve done for decades with vessels across the fleet.”

CGS’s Three-Decade Partnership With USCG

CGS has provided technical expertise to the Coast Guard for over 30 years, including installing shipboard sensors, communications and computer systems, and combat management systems across the USCG fleet.

“Chugach’s roots with the Coast Guard run deep,” Robinson said. “Being part of the STORIS commissioning is both an honor and a continuation of our long-standing commitment to supporting their mission.”