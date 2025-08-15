BigBear.ai confirmed that it has completed testing of a new airport security technology developed by integrating the company’s Pangiam Threat Detection platform with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography screening systems. The integrated capability is currently deployed at multiple international airports for trials.

BigBear.ai, Smiths Detection Combine Tech

Pangiam Threat Detection, originally called Project Dartmouth, is a computer vision screening and decision support system designed to aid baggage inspection and overall airport security operations. The platform provides real-time insights that enable security personnel to better understand and dynamically respond to threats.

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX utilizes computed tomography tools and automatic explosives detection algorithms to screen carry-on baggage.

The integration of the technologies creates a flexible system that, according to Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, will “accelerate threat detection and streamline screening workflows.”

“By connecting BigBear.ai’s platform with Smiths Detection’s advanced CT scanners, we’re helping airports adopt open architecture solutions that adapt quickly to emerging threats, while also improving throughput and the passenger experience,” the executive commented.

“This deepened collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering smarter, open, and interoperable security solutions, aligning with the principles of the Ada initiative,” added Cymoril Metivier, global director for digital at Smiths Detection.