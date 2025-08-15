BlackSea Technologies has appointed national security leader Mike Kushin to its board of directors.

The naval technology firm said Tuesday Kushin brings to BlackSea’s board over three decades of experience delivering advanced capabilities in cybersecurity, electronic warfare and space tech mission areas to the Department of Defense and U.S. intelligence community.

“Mike is unique among industry leaders in his track record of building critical national security capabilities from early stage development to multi-billion dollar programs in the defense and intelligence markets,” said Chris Devine, CEO of BlackSea Technologies.

“His track record of delivering on programs of national consequence will help guide BlackSea as we support our customers, accelerate innovation, and manage our dedicated workforce,” Devine added.

Who Is Mike Kushin?

Kushin is president of defense and intelligence business unit at Parsons, where he is responsible for driving growth and technology integration to help customers address national security challenges. Before this position, he was head of the company’s high consequence missions sector.

He joined Parsons through the company’s acquisition of BlackHorse Solutions, where he served as president and CEO.

His industry career included time as executive vice president and business group manager at CACI International and senior VP and chief technology officer at ManTech.