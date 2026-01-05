Hupside has introduced a new category, called “Original Intelligence,” coinciding with the debut of its Original Intelligence Challenge at CES 2026 and the start of its National Original Intelligence Week, which will conclude on Friday, according to a press release the company sent to ExecutiveBiz.

The initiative is designed to address the growing homogenization in AI-generated ideas by defining and measuring how human thinking diverges from large language model outputs.

“LLMs are making ideas more homogeneous, and businesses can no longer rely on technology alone to differentiate,” said Hupside CEO Jonathan Aberman. “Originality is the advantage now.”

What Is Original Intelligence?

According to Hupside, Original Intelligence refers to the human ability to generate ideas that fall outside predictable patterns produced by generative AI systems. The company positions OI as a measurable capability designed to transform how organizations assess creativity and problem-solving as AI tools become more widely adopted across industries.

How Does the Original Intelligence Challenge Work?

Those participating in the Original Intelligence Challenge, a short, interactive assessment that compares participant responses against both AI-generated and human benchmarks, will receive an Original Intelligence Quotient and be categorized into originality types based on how their ideas differ from model-generated norms. Hupside said the challenge is patent-pending and designed to deliver results within minutes.

Why Is Hupside Introducing a New Metric Now?

The launch reflects concerns that widespread AI adoption has not translated into consistent business returns.

“AI tools are everywhere, yet most companies aren’t seeing an acceptable return on investment because they haven’t focused on the human creativity required to use them well,” said Aberman.

The Original Intelligence Challenge builds on Hupside’s Hupchecker assessment platform. The company previously said the tool is intended to help organizations identify individuals more likely to use AI effectively and move beyond generic results.