Spry Methods Names Nichole Gohman as Chief Operating Officer

Spry Methods has appointed Nichole Gohman as chief operating officer. Gohman, who assumed the role on Monday, will support accelerated delivery across national security, cyber and advanced technology portfolios, Spry said.

Who Is Nichole Gohman?

The executive has more than two decades of experience leading technology organizations supporting federal customers. Her expertise encompasses business operations, program execution and contract capture for large-scale defense, cyber and civilian agency initiatives.

Gohman joins Spry after an 18-year tenure at Peraton, where she most recently served as a senior director. Earlier in her career, she spent six years at Raytheon as a project manager.

What Will Gohman Oversee as Spry COO?

In her new role, Gohman will be responsible for overseeing Spry’s operational functions, aligning cross-functional teams and scaling internal processes.

“As we accelerate our next phase of expansion and innovation, Nichole’s extraordinary track record of scaling operations, securing transformative contracts, and building world-class teams makes her the perfect leader to guide Spry forward,” said Ed Kim, co-CEO at Spry.

Speaking about her appointment, Gohman said she was drawn to Spry’s mission focus and growth trajectory. “Together with this talented team, I look forward to scaling operations efficiently, accelerating our momentum, and turning ambitious vision into sustainable, market-leading results.”