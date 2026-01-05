Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has completed the first factory acceptance test of its EPOCH command and control system with Airbus’ OneSat satellite platform . The results demonstrated that Kratos’ system can fully leverage the features of Airbus‘ advanced satellites, the San Diego-based technology company said Tuesday.

“The flexibility of our EPOCH command and control system design and the experience of our personnel allows us to work with Airbus to unlock the full potential of the OneSat Platform — enabling greater flexibility, faster reconfiguration, and smarter operations for our mutual customers,” said Maurizio Scotta, president of Kratos Communications.

What Happened During Kratos’ EPOCH C2 Factory Acceptance Test?

During the factory acceptance test, engineers from Kratos and Airbus validated that EPOCH’s hardware and software performed as intended. They also interacted with a simulated satellite and met all safety and redundancy requirements. The results indicated that the system is ready for deployment.

“This achievement gives us full confidence in the reliability and performance of the EPOCH system that will operate our satellites in orbit. It’s an important step forward as we prepare for launch and continue delivering innovative software-defined satellites to our customers,” stated Elodie Viau , senior vice president of telecommunication and navigation at Airbus Defence and Space.

What New Capabilities Were Integrated Into the EPOCH System?

Traditional fixed satellites have limited flexibility, whereas Airbus’ OneSat software-defined platform enables operators to reshape coverage and reconfigure missions while in orbit. These capabilities require advanced ground systems that can manage frequent updates and autonomous satellite functions. Kratos enhanced its EPOCH C2 software to support OneSat’s flexible satellite platform, enabling it to handle frequent updates, changing configurations and onboard autonomy.