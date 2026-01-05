Tony Smeraglinolo Appointed MARTAC CEO

Tony Smeraglinolo , a three-time Wash100 Award winner, has been named chief executive officer of Maritime Tactical Systems .

The Melbourne, Florida-based MARTAC said Smeraglinolo’s appointment aligns with the company’s growth initiative, marked by widening opportunities and surging customer interest in its unmanned maritime technologies. Smeraglinolo succeeds Bruce Hanson, founder and long-serving CEO of MARTAC, who will transition to vice chairman.

Who Is Tony Smeraglinolo?

Smeraglinolo is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience steering large organizations through accelerated growth, operational scaling and transformations centered on the customer experience.

He most recently served as a senior adviser, CEO and executive chairman at Sincerus Global Solutions. He had also served as the president and CEO of Engility, guiding the company through a comprehensive strategic transformation that strengthened its market position and drove significant revenue and shareholder growth.

What Did Smeraglinolo Say About His Appointment at MARTAC?

“MARTAC’s technology, mission, and people are extraordinary, and the momentum the company has built is unmistakable. I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the team as a member of the Board and have seen firsthand the progress underway,” said Smeraglinolo.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on the incredible work already underway at MARTAC, the company defining the future of unmanned maritime operations. My focus now is on accelerating that progress: strengthening operations, scaling production, and ensuring we meet the growing demands of our customers around the world,” he added.