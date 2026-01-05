Terran Orbital to Build Satellite Buses for Lockheed Martin’s PWSA Tracking Layer Satellites

Lockheed Martin has selected Terran Orbital to provide satellite buses for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer under the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA, program. Terran Orbital said the satellite buses will serve as the structural and avionics backbone of the 18 missile warning, tracking and defense spacecraft to be built by Lockheed.

“Being selected by Lockheed Martin for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer is a testament to the performance, scalability and reliability of our satellite bus platforms,” Peter Krauss, president and CEO of Terran Orbital, stated.

What Is the PWSA Tranche 3 Tracking Layer?

The PWSA Tranche 3 Tracking Layer expands global missile-tracking coverage across eight orbital planes through a proliferated constellation in low Earth orbit. It works to support the detection of advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons.

Each Tranche 3 satellite is equipped with optical communication terminals, infrared payloads, and Ka-band communications and S-band backup systems.

Lockheed Martin is one of four companies that secured Tranche 3 contracts totaling $3.5 billion in December 2025. Tranche 3 satellites will launch by fiscal 2029.

How Has Terran Orbital Supported the PWSA Program?

Terran Orbital has supported Lockheed Martin through the PWSA Tranche 0, Tranche 1, Tranche 2 Tracking and Tranche 2 Beta satellite constellations. Terran Orbital produced 36 Beta satellite buses and provided payload integration and on-orbit operations services to Lockheed Martin for Tranche 2 Transport Layer.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Terran Orbital and its subsidiary Tyvak International were acquired by Lockheed Martin in 2024.