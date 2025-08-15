Divergent Technologies , a company specializing in digital manufacturing and software-defined production, has partnered with RTX business Raytheon to utilize the Divergent Adaptive Production System, or DAPS, to redesign long-serving naval systems to meet emerging threats.

Re-engineering Naval Systems Through Digital Manufacturing

Divergent said Wednesday the partnership leverages digital manufacturing to advance programs that prioritize scalable and efficient production. Through this platform-based production approach, the two companies reimagine designs, integrate components and simplify assemblies to maintain mission-critical platforms. It also allows them to scale the production of aerospace-grade assemblies without dedicated tooling or legacy supply chains.

The collaboration was responsible for modernizing a legacy Raytheon effector by consolidating the airframe’s component count and simplifying the structure to reduce the effector’s total part count by 80 percent. It also managed to reconfigure a legacy design for scalable production within five months, without the original tooling and infrastructure.

Remarks From Divergent & Raytheon Executives

“In a matter of months, we transformed a legacy blueprint into an optimized, digital-first design that was then manufactured as flight-ready hardware using a next generation, software-defined manufacturing process,” said Lukas Czinger , co-founder and CEO of Divergent.