Randy Bishop Joins Venatôre as Chief Growth Officer

Venatôre has appointed Randy Bishop , a seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership experience, as chief growth officer.

In this capacity, Bishop will oversee Venatôre’s strategic growth efforts, cultivate partnerships and enhance the company’s national security capabilities to meet the requirements of a rapidly evolving defense landscape.

The new CGO brings extensive experience in driving innovation in security, intelligence operations, data analytics, advanced technology integration and law enforcement initiatives. His expertise spans cybersecurity, blockchain and critical infrastructure protection.

Randy Bishop’s Pre-Venatôre Career

Before joining Venatôre, Bishop served as CEO of Black Sail for over 10 years, spearheading the company’s business development and program security strategies. Bishop had also held leadership roles at various other organizations, including Exiger , KeyLogic and Code-X.

Bishop served as the Department of Defense Counterintelligence Field Activity’s director of transformation and experimentation. He was a special agent and reservist in the Air Force for nearly two decades. He also served as a special agent in charge at the Department of Energy, where he helped establish the first-ever Department of Energy computer crime investigations program.

Venatôre CEO on Randy Bishop