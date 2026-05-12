AT&T launched a Quantum Resilient SD-WAN service powered by Cisco’s 8000 router

The company said the offering provides encryption, authentication and secure boot capabilities

Joe Petrocelli, AT&T’s communication services VP, stated that the PQC service enables customers to protect critical information

AT&T has introduced a new service that aims to equip networks with post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, and provide secure connectivity to address evolving threats.

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What Are the Features of AT&T’s Quantum Resilient SD-WAN?

The company said Monday that its Quantum Resilient SD-WAN service offers PQC powered by the Cisco 8000 Series Secure Router, which is designed to deliver encryption, authentication and secure boot capabilities.

According to AT&T, the offering combines secure and resilient connectivity with cryptographic capabilities aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology standards for post-quantum security.

“By integrating Post Quantum Cryptography into our SD‑WAN offerings, we’re helping customers reduce their risk exposure and protect critical information for the future,” Joe Petrocelli, vice president of communication services at AT&T Business, stated. “Our continued collaboration with Cisco allows us to deliver business grade connectivity that evolves alongside the security needs of highly regulated industries.”

The offering will be available to AT&T Business customers globally in the coming months.

Why Is Post-Quantum Cryptography Becoming Important?

AT&T said advances in quantum computing are creating long-term risks for traditional encryption technologies that currently secure enterprise networks and communications.

The company warned that data intercepted today could remain vulnerable in the future as quantum systems gain the ability to break existing cryptographic methods.

For organizations handling sensitive or regulated information, including those in healthcare, finance and the public sector, AT&T said early adoption of post-quantum cryptography could help strengthen compliance readiness and reduce operational disruption tied to future security transitions.

How Has the US Government Responded to the Quantum Threat?

The federal government has also accelerated efforts to prepare agencies and contractors for the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

In December 2025, the Department of War directed its components to accelerate migration to PQC and maintain inventories of cryptography used across weapons systems, cloud services, operational technology and national security systems.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also released a product categories list in January to help government and industry organizations identify technologies capable of supporting PQC standards. Developed with the National Security Agency, the guidance covers cloud services, networking hardware, endpoint security products and web software.