Carahsoft Technology and OpenVPN have entered into a distribution partnership, with Carahsoft serving as Master Government Aggregator

The partnership will work to make OpenVPN’s virtual private networking and zero trust connectivity platforms available to the public sector

The offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contract vehicles

Carahsoft Technology will bring OpenVPN’s virtual private networking and zero trust connectivity platforms to the public sector under a distribution partnership.

Carahsoft said Monday it now offers OpenVPN’s secure connectivity offerings to federal, state and local agencies, as well as education customers, through reseller partners and contract vehicles, including the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, utilizing its role as Master Government Aggregator.

What Technologies Are Covered?

The partnership covers OpenVPN’s Access Server and CloudConnexa platforms, designed to support secure remote connectivity, zero trust network access and cloud-based security services.

Access Server is the company’s self-hosted VPN platform built for organizations that require strict control over data residency and sovereignty. The software can be deployed on-premises or in cloud environments and includes support for multifactor authentication, single sign-on and built-in public key infrastructure.

CloudConnexa provides a cloud-delivered zero trust network access and security service edge platform that enables agencies to securely connect users, devices and sites through a private global network infrastructure.

According to Carahsoft, OpenVPN’s platforms are intended to help public sector organizations reduce cyber risk, enforce least-privileged access policies, and support remote work and modernization initiatives.

Why Does the Partnership Matter?

“Public Sector IT teams require robust IT solutions to help secure remote users, distributed networks and cloud environments, and this partnership helps close a critical gap in delivering scalable, easy-to-manage secure access,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president for open source solutions at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft has expanded partnerships focused on cybersecurity, DevSecOps and infrastructure modernization technologies for government customers.

In recent months, the company partnered with AccuKnox to deliver zero trust cloud-native application protection technologies to the public sector, teamed with Red Sky Alliance to provide cyberthreat intelligence platforms to agencies, and expanded its relationship with SmartBear to support secure software development and application monitoring tools for government users.