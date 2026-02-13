Carahsoft Technology and SmartBear have expanded their partnership to streamline government access to software quality, testing and application monitoring tools for federal, state and local agencies.

Carahsoft said Thursday that it will serve as Master Government Aggregator of SmartBear’s full suite of products, including Swagger for artificial intelligence-assistant API development , Reflect for automated testing and BugSnag for application monitoring . Zephyr for Jira will continue to be available through the Atlassian Marketplace via Carahsoft.

“SmartBear is helping our Government customers pioneer innovation in software quality and embrace the transformative potential of AI,” Natalie Gregory, vice president for DevSecOps solutions at Carahsoft, stated. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with SmartBear to help Public Sector teams improve the building, testing, release and monitoring of applications.”

Public sector customers can access SmartBear products through contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint. Agencies can also access SmartBear offerings through Carahsoft’s reseller network and the Amazon Web Services Marketplace.

What Is SmartBear?

SmartBear delivers software quality platforms designed to help development teams build secure, reliable applications. The company integrates AI into its platforms to provide automation and visibility across the software development lifecycle.

Its tools are used by over 16 million developers, testers and engineers across over 32,000 organizations in 194 countries.

“Public Sector teams rely on SmartBear’s secure, on-premise solutions such as ReadyAPI and TestComplete to ensure mission-critical applications perform flawlessly,” Joe Tong, senior vice president of global channel partnerships at SmartBear, commented.

