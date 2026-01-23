Carahsoft Technology is expanding government access to advanced cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities through a strategic partnership with TeKnowledge, a global technology services provider specializing in AI.

What Will the Carahsoft-TeKnowledge Partnership Bring to Government Agencies?

Carahsoft said Thursday that, under the partnership, customers can access managed technical support services for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure through its reseller network.

TeKnowledge will also deliver new offerings tailored to government customers, including cloud migration services, intelligent business applications and generative AI adoption support as part of its collaboration with Carahsoft.

Cortney Steiner, vice president of sales at Carahsoft, commented that the partnership gives agencies seamless access to AI, customer experience and cloud technical expertise.

“It enables agencies to modernize efficiently, leverage intelligent tools responsibly and achieve measurable outcomes faster,” the executive added.

What Services Does TeKnowledge Offer?

TeKnowledge provides an end-to-end AI lifecycle approach, starting with building secure data foundations and extending through adoption, workforce enablement and operational support.

“As Government agencies navigate digital transformation, our focus is delivering measurable impact,” Steve Heffron, senior vice president of managed services and president of North America sales at TeKnowledge, stated. “By combining our technical expertise and AI enablement capabilities with Carahsoft’s Public Sector reach, we are helping agencies move from ambition to adoption, modernizing operations and empowering teams to deliver better outcomes for citizens.”

Carahsoft Expands Its Public Sector Ecosystem Through Partnerships

The TeKnowledge collaboration builds on a series of recent Carahsoft partnerships aimed at expanding access to modern technologies across government. In January alone, Carahsoft entered into agreements to distribute Verkada’s cloud-based physical security technology, deliver Panopto’s AI-powered video learning platform and make WhoMeta’s Arqent OS data fusion platform available to agencies.

Carahsoft has also partnered with TextOre to bring advanced open-source intelligence capabilities to the public sector, reinforcing its role as a central access point for emerging technologies supporting government missions.