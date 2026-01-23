in Contract Awards, News

Bechtel Receives $812M Navy Contract for Nuclear Propulsion Components

Logo: U.S. Navy
U.S. Navy. Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. received a U.S. Navy contract to produce naval nuclear propulsion components.
US Navy

A Bechtel business has secured a U.S. Navy contract valued at approximately $812.1 million for naval nuclear propulsion components.

What Is the Scope of the Naval Propulsion Components Contract?

The Department of War said Wednesday Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. will perform work on the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Schenectady, New York, through September 2034.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., is obligating $488.7 million in shipbuilding and conversion funds for fiscal year 2026.

What Does BPMI Do?

BPMI supports the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program as a prime contractor. The company designs, purchases, performs quality control and delivers major propulsion plant components for installation on the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and prototype plants.

The latest award continues BPMI’s work with the Navy. In January 2025, BPMI secured a $175 million contract modification from the Navy to produce naval nuclear propulsion components. In 2024, the service awarded the company a $447 million contract modification for components production.

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

