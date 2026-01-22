Verkada has entered into a distribution partnership with Carahsoft Technology to make its cloud-based physical security technology available to government customers.

How Will the Partnership Expand Government Access to Verkada Tech?

Carahsoft said Wednesday that it will act as Verkada’s Master Government Aggregator, offering the latter’s physical security products to federal, state and local agencies through multiple procurement channels, including the General Services Administration Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

Which Verkada Products Will Be Available to Public Sector Customers?

Through the Carahsoft partnership, Verkada’s video security cameras, access control systems and related analytics and cloud-based offerings can be procured for deployment in government facilities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and law enforcement facilities.

What Compliance Milestone Does Verkada Bring to the Partnership?

The announcement follows Verkada’s receipt of a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program “In Process” designation for its Amazon Web Services GovCloud-hosted Command platform. The status applies to key hardware and software, including cameras and sensors validated under Federal Information Processing Standards 140, as well as Verkada Guest, Command Connector and Verkada Gateway.

“Verkada’s cloud-based security solutions provide Government agencies the tools they need to protect critical infrastructure and respond to threats in real time,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and an 11-time Wash100 Award recipient.