Spire Global has expanded its newly formed advisory board with the appointments of retired U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a Wash100 winner, and Edward Newberry, a public policy and government affairs expert.

The company’s CEO Theresa Condor said in a press release published Wednesday that Spire is building a leadership and advisory team that can support efforts to expand its presence in the national security and government markets.

“Admiral Grady and Edward Newberry bring firsthand experience from the highest levels of military leadership and government engagement,” Condor stated. “Their perspectives will directly inform how we prioritize, engage and execute as demand accelerates for trusted, resilient space-based data supporting U.S. and allied missions.”

Who Is Christopher Grady?

Grady brings over 40 years of U.S. military leadership. He most recently served as the 12th vice chairman and, briefly, acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He also has experience commanding major naval and joint forces, including U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO.

He retired from active duty in September 2025.

Who Is Edward Newberry?

Newberry has decades of experience advising corporations and sovereign governments on regulatory and national security matters. He currently serves as global managing partner for public policy, compliance and regulatory solutions at Squire Patton Boggs, a full-service global law firm.

He also sits on the Ferrellgas, DESTEN and IronNet boards of directors.