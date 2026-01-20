Carahsoft Technology has added another capability to its growing public sector ecosystem through a new strategic partnership with Panopto, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered visual and auditory learning technology company.

What Does the Carahsoft-Panopto Partnership Deliver?

Carahsoft said Thursday that it will serve as the Master Government Aggregator for Panopto’s artificial intelligence-powered video learning platform, making the technology available to federal, state and local government agencies and academic institutions.

The joint offering supports training and professional development by allowing government employees, first responders and military personnel to quickly create and distribute dynamic instructional content.

It also enables hybrid learning environments by using AI-enabled capabilities to improve engagement.

In addition, the platform enables agencies to share searchable video messages across distributed organizations, helping reduce information siloes.

“Panopto’s esteemed reputation and unrelenting commitment to security make their video platform a stellar choice for our joint customers,” Tim Boltz, sales director at Carahsoft, stated, adding, “This partnership will fundamentally transform how agencies communicate and learn, helping them embrace a new era of innovation.”

The Panopto video platform will be provided through Carahsoft’s reseller network and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services.

Which Companies Have Recently Partnered With Carahsoft?

The Panopto partnership builds on Carahsoft’s recent string of agreements aimed at expanding access to modern platforms across government.

In January alone, Carahsoft announced partnerships to make WhoMeta’s Arqent OS data fusion platform, TextOre’s open-source intelligence capabilities, Threat Digital’s AI-driven global risk intelligence and Credo AI’s AI governance platform available to federal agencies.