SES Brings Latest Pair of O3b mPOWER Satellites Into Service

SES has announced that two new O3b mPOWER satellites have entered service, adding medium Earth orbit, or MEO, capacity to the company’s satellite network.

The company said Thursday the satellites launched in July 2025 and are now delivering high-throughput, low-latency connectivity across markets worldwide.

SES has launched 10 of the planned 13 O3b mPOWER satellites to date. The company expects to deploy the remaining three satellites in the second half of 2026.

What Did SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh Say About the Added MEO Capacity?

SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the addition of the two satellites expands the company’s MEO capacity and increases the availability of high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for customers worldwide.

“With 10 of 13 satellites launched and three more scheduled later this year, we’re on track to fully deploy O3b mPOWER and bring a further significant increase in capacity by 2027. That growth will help us bring resilient, mission-critical connectivity to more communities, industries and governments—where it matters most,” he added.

Al-Saleh mentioned the expanded satellite capacity during the company’s full-year 2025 financial results announcement. SES reported $2.94 billion in revenue following the consolidation of satellite services provider Intelsat after its July 2025 acquisition.

What Is O3b mPOWER?

O3b mPOWER is SES’ next-generation MEO satellite communications system designed to deliver high-throughput, low-latency connectivity worldwide. The system uses a constellation of satellites and ground infrastructure to provide scalable and flexible connectivity services across government, enterprise, telecommunications and mobility markets.

In April 2024, the company announced that the O3b mPOWER satellite system had reached its operational phase, with the constellation beginning to deliver connectivity services to government and commercial customers worldwide.