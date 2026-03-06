Parry Labs and Crow Industries have partnered to help military operators maintain command and control of unmanned systems operating in contested environments where communications may be disrupted, jammed or denied.

How Will the Partnership Support UGV Connectivity in Contested Environments?

Crow Industries said Thursday the collaboration integrates Parry Labs’ edge computing and autonomy infrastructure into its Fenris Group 2 unmanned ground vehicles, or UGVs, to enable operators to maintain connectivity and control during electronic warfare scenarios.

The integration will enable UGVs to switch communication bands if one channel is jammed or disrupted, helping maintain connectivity between operators and robotic systems. The companies said the system also includes capabilities designed to protect communications from detection and interference.

What Did Parry Labs & Crow Industries Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Parry Labs CEO John “JD” Parkes, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the integration shows how U.S. defense technologies can work together to support military operations.

“Integrating Phantom into Fenris and bringing their UGVs into the GEMMI ecosystem demonstrates how advanced U.S. technologies can work together to deliver immediate operational advantage,” Parkes said. “This partnership addresses a critical gap in contested environments—ensuring our operators maintain control when adversaries try to deny communications.”

James Crowell, founder and CEO of Crow Industries, said the collaboration reflects defense customer demand for more resilient communications capabilities.

“Communications switching ensures our Fenris UGVs maintain connectivity regardless of the operational environment and helps reduce the risk of warfighters on the battlefield with state-of-the-art technology,” he added.

What Is GEMMI?

GEMMI stands for Ground-based Edge Mission Management Infrastructure, a system from Parry Labs designed to coordinate multiple unmanned platforms through a unified command interface.

GEMMI helps commanders coordinate unmanned vehicles across domains through a single interface and supports future autonomous operations.

What Other Defense Partnerships Has Parry Labs Formed?

Parry Labs has recently formed several partnerships to advance autonomy and mission systems integration for defense platforms.

The company partnered with AeroVironment on the U.S. Army’s long-range unmanned aircraft system effort; signed a memorandum of understanding with Shield AI to integrate Hivemind autonomy software with its platforms; and teamed up with Airbus U.S. Space & Defense to support mission systems integration for the MQ-72C unmanned logistics aircraft.