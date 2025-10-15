in Artificial Intelligence, Defense And Intelligence, News

Parry Labs, Shield AI Partner to Advance Battlefield Autonomy, Edge Computing

John Parkes
John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs. Parkes said Parry Labs' partnership with Shield AI creates a force multiplier for warfighters
John Parkes CEO Parry Labs

Parry Labs and Shield AI signed a memorandum of understanding to combine advanced autonomy with edge computing technologies for defense applications.  

The companies said Monday that they will integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind software into Parry Labs’ STRATIA platform, Virtual Integration Workspace and edge-compute hardware to enhance interoperability, mission speed and resilience on the battlefield.

The companies will demonstrate the combined capabilities to the Department of Defense.

“This collaboration creates a force multiplier for the warfighter,” commented John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner. “By combining Shield AI’s proven autonomy stack with our edge AI infrastructure, we are bringing leading technologies together and scaling them across DOD’s most important programs.”

The companies will continue to explore additional integration opportunities to accelerate the adoption of scalable, open and interoperable mission autonomy across the U.S. military and its partners.

Parry Labs Teams Up With GDLS

The MoU was revealed days after Parry Labs announced its partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems for the delivery of an agile, resilient and secure software ecosystem to the U.S. Army.

Under the partnership, Parry Labs will pair its digital engineering and edge computing capabilities with GDLS’s combat vehicle expertise to enable faster updates and accelerate modernization of ground combat platforms. 

Written by Elodie Collins

