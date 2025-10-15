Tensor Networks has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to deliver its predictive artificial intelligence platform, SARAHAI, to federal, state and local government agencies, as well as research institutions and industry customers.

Under the distribution agreement, Carahsoft will make Tensor Networks’ patented SARAHAI suite available through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, namely NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, according to a press release published Tuesday. The collaboration aims to accelerate access to predictive AI solutions capable of real-time forecasting, risk detection and decision optimization.

Bringing Predictive AI to Mission-Critical Sectors

Unlike generative AI tools that create new data, predictive AI systems are designed to anticipate outcomes. Tensor Networks Executive Vice President Rick Bryant said the partnership will make those capabilities widely available across defense, energy, healthcare, utilities and other mission-critical fields.

SARAHAI — short for Situational Awareness Response and Help AI — is supported by two U.S. government-licensed patents, including one for Pattern-of-Life analysis and Kernel Density Estimation. The platform allows users to deploy prebuilt predictive modules or create customized solutions while maintaining intellectual property protection and indemnification.

Predictive Modules for Diverse Missions

Tensor Networks CEO Eric Frazier said SARAHAI is engineered to deliver actionable insights rather than generic output, and that the ability to anticipate what comes next provides an advantage to critical infrastructure, healthcare and national defense.

Tensor’s SARAHAI suite includes specialized modules designed for defense, infrastructure and research applications. The SARAHAI-UAV solution, developed with the U.S. Air Force, predicts drone and aircraft movements to enhance security operations. SARAHAI-Edge applies predictive analytics to telemetry data, identifying potential equipment failures before they occur, while SARAHAI-ZeroTrust, Storage and Network integrates cybersecurity and data management into a single predictive platform.

For cyber defense, SARAHAI-NIDS & Firewall provides real-time, AI-driven threat detection. In the energy domain, SARAHAI-Energy & Utility assists with market forecasting and grid balancing. The company’s SARAHAI-GPK module brings predictive AI to genomics, helping identify potential cancer risks, and SARAHAI-Inference, the newest addition, uses existing camera infrastructure to deliver automated and predictive security.

Carahsoft Program Executive Michael Adams said SARAHAI brings significant benefits across mission-critical sectors and that Carahsoft, together with its reseller partners, aims to make predictive AI readily accessible to government and healthcare customers through its procurement channels.