Anduril has introduced EagleEye , a modular, artificial intelligence-enabled system designed to unify command and control, digital vision and survivability into a single adaptive architecture.

EagleEye combines mission planning, situational awareness and unmanned system control into a compact, helmet-native hardware designed to ease cognitive demands and bolster protection, Anduril said Monday. It connects dismounted warfighters to a wide array of battlefield assets, enhancing their operational agility resilience and survivability.

“The idea of an AI partner embedded in your display has been imagined for decades. EagleEye is the first time it’s real,” said Palmer Luckey , founder of Anduril.

Operational Planning & Situational Awareness

EagleEye offers a high-resolution 3D sand table for collaborative mission planning. Operators can simulate operations, synchronize maneuvers and overlay live video feeds onto mapped terrain, generating a unified situational view throughout the mission lifecycle.

The heads-up display, or HUD, includes an optically transparent daytime display and digital night-vision mode. Blue force tracking and sensor fusion deliver real-time situational awareness even when the line of sight is blocked, enabling soldiers to track teammates’ locations and spot threats.

Enhanced Survivability & Edge Communications

EagleEye enhances survivability and connectivity in one lightweight, wearable system. It offers ballistic protection, blast wave mitigation, sensors, and spatial audio and radio frequency detection. The system enables mobile command, including controlling drones, robotic teammates and fire support. Integrated with the Lattice ecosystem, it ensures uninterrupted control and communication even in denied, degraded, intermittent or limited environments.