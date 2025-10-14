General Dynamics Land Systems and Parry Labs have teamed up to advance digital integration and continuous software delivery across the U.S. Army’s ground combat platforms. The collaboration is designed to accelerate modernization, improve system flexibility and enable faster updates to support evolving mission needs, Parry Labs said Monday.

The partnership brings together GDLS’s combat vehicle expertise with Parry Labs’ digital engineering and edge computing capabilities to deliver a more agile, resilient and secure software ecosystem for military systems.

Enhancing Flexibility and Speed in Army Modernization

The teaming agreement will focus on building open, modular architectures that allow rapid integration of new technologies and continuous software delivery. By combining commercial artificial intelligence infrastructure with end-to-end digital integration tools, the effort aims to streamline upgrades, lower lifecycle costs and reduce time to field emerging capabilities.

“Parry Labs is focused on enabling the Army to move at the speed of modern warfare,” said Parry Labs CEO and founder John “JD” Parkes, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient. “Through this teaming agreement with General Dynamics Land Systems, we are bringing commercial AI infrastructure and an end-to-end software delivery environment that ensures the Army’s leading ground combat systems maintain dominance through continuous software delivery.”

Supporting the Army’s Long-Term Modernization Goals

GDLS will leverage the partnership to strengthen technology integration across its family of combat vehicles.

“General Dynamics Land Systems is committed to ensuring our service members have the most advanced and adaptable combat systems in the world,” said Jim Pasquarette, vice president of strategic planning at GDLS. “Our partnership with Parry Labs reinforces that commitment by creating a pathway for faster, more flexible, and more resilient digital modernization across our family of systems.”

GDLS and Parry Labs plan to showcase their collaboration at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., and continue coordinating on future initiatives that accelerate Army digital transformation.