Oracle unveiled the second cohort of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem and a new partnership with Duality Technologies on the first day of Oracle AI World 2025. These developments underscore Oracle’s commitment to advancing secure, collaborative technologies that enhance defense capabilities worldwide.

Growing Oracle’s Defense Ecosystem

The company said Monday the second group of participants in its Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a global initiative launched in June 2025 to accelerate defense innovation through partnerships with startups, scale-ups and enterprises, will reinforce Oracle’s commitment to enhancing national security by advancing artificial intelligence, cloud and cyber technologies.

The new cohort, which will gain access to Oracle resources, preferred pricing and technical guidance, includes:

Airis Labs

American Binary

Defense Unicorns

Druid Software

Duality Technologies

Galvanick

Heven AeroTech

Reka

Scaleout

Strider Technologies

Oracle’s Strategic Partnership With Duality

Oracle and Duality Technologies launched a secure data collaboration platform for the public sector. Available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and deployable on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Duality’s privacy-first AI platform enables government, defense and intelligence agencies to run encrypted data queries across networks and receive confidential results in seconds.

The platform leverages OCI’s secure, high-performance architecture and interoperability across government, sovereign and classified environments to support compute-intensive analytics and AI workloads for mission-critical operations. The partnership enables confidential, encrypted data collaboration across Oracle’s government and classified cloud regions. It features quantum-ready cross-domain capabilities, homomorphic encryption, secure multiparty computation, federated learning and built-in data control and auditing governance.