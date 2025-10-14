KBR has promoted Micah Webb to vice president of strategy within its mission technology solutions business. Webb, who announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, now leads the segment’s strategy development, execution planning and market intelligence initiatives.

In his new position, Webb partners with business unit teams to align account management practices with the segment’s strategy and integrate customer intelligence across the organization. His role also includes shaping KBR’s merger and acquisition strategy, supporting due diligence, and leading internal and external communication efforts, including investor relations.

Webb’s Career Highlights

Webb joined KBR in 2020 and has held several leadership roles within the mission technology solutions unit. Most recently, he served as senior director of strategy, responsible for guiding growth initiatives and market analysis efforts. Before that, he was a senior technical director, providing technical leadership across KBR’s science and space programs, and a senior solutions architect in the strategic solutions group, supporting enterprise-level strategy and technical workforce initiatives.

Before joining KBR, Webb built a two-decade career across multiple sectors, holding key technical and leadership roles at several major defense and technology organizations. At LivaNova, he served as a senior cybersecurity and systems engineer, providing strategic direction for medical device product security and leading cybersecurity initiatives across cloud, manufacturing and supply chain operations.

At Raytheon, Webb was a business development manager supporting NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other civil and space customers. In that role, he helped develop business strategies, managed a multibillion-dollar pipeline of opportunities and led efforts to consolidate offerings across Raytheon business units.

Webb also spent several years at SAIC, where he managed business development operations for the company’s space and aeronautic systems operation and contributed systems engineering expertise to NASA’s Orion Project. His early career began at Lockheed Martin Space Systems, where he worked as a systems engineer and project lead on multiple national security and civil space programs.

Webb holds a master’s degree in business administration from Rice University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.