Artificial intelligence services provider BigBear.ai has partnered with Tsecond to bring AI-powered edge infrastructure to U.S. national security agencies—enabling faster, more reliable deployment of AI capabilities at the tactical edge.

Enhancing Tactical Edge Decision-Making

BigBear.ai said Monday it will integrate its ConductorOS orchestration platform with Tsecond’s BRYCK platform to help fast-track and strengthen AI deployment for mission-critical operations. The joint capability streamlines AI deployment and management at the tactical edge, enhancing decision-making without relying on continuous connectivity or cloud resources. It leverages real-time, multi-domain sensor data to bolster situational awareness and threat detection in disconnected environments, bringing enterprise-scale AI capabilities directly to the field.

Remarks from BigBear.ai & Tsecond CEOs

“Together with Tsecond as a preferred partner for hardware at the tactical edge, we’re equipping national security teams with the ability to process data within seconds, detect threats sooner, and adapt quickly – even in disconnected environments – for decisive action when it matters most,” said BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan , a two-time Wash100 Award winner.