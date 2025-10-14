Aperio Global has passed the Level 3 Capability Maturity Model Integration, or CMMI, appraisal of the global professional and learning organization ISACA, which oversees the CMMI Institute.

The cybersecurity and intelligence-focused firm said in a LinkedIn post Thursday that the CMMI Level 3 appraisal reflects its dedication to disciplined processes and the unified focus of its skilled personnel on delivering mission success with precision and consistency.

Eric Bohrer, Aperio Global’s chief operating officer, stressed that the company showed in the Level 3 appraisal its “commitment to excellence in process maturity, quality and continuous improvement,” as well as the work discipline and collaboration of its team. “This achievement demonstrates our dedication to delivering high-performing, repeatable and measurable results for our customers across every mission we support,” the company executive said.

Founded in 2019 and based in Chantilly, Virginia, Aperio Global provides innovation and integration across cyber operations, artificial intelligence/machine learning, cloud services and software development, supporting the Department of Defense and intelligence community in achieving their mission objectives. Its product portfolio includes the data analytics, AI-based tool Remote Unsupervised Sentinel, or RUSSEL, designed to automate the cleaning, pre-processing and understanding of large datasets.

What Is CMMI Level 3?

A global nonprofit with approximately 180,000 members, ISACA promotes digital trust through the appraisal of platforms, including information system auditors, information security managers and enterprise governance. It also evaluates company performance using the CMMI model, originally developed by the U.S. Department of Defense for software contractors.

Firms at Level 3 maturity follow defined organizational standards that are tailored to each project’s needs. Their processes are proactive, with organization-wide guidelines ensuring consistency across projects, programs and portfolios.