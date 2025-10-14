RELI Group has recruited Merri-Ellen James, a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services official, to serve as a client relationship executive. The company said Monday that James will lead efforts to strengthen partnerships and deliver modernization across federal health agencies.

“Merri-Ellen’s proven leadership in federal healthcare will be key as we strengthen RELI’s partnerships with agencies and deliver solutions that drive modernization,” commented Vishal Tulsian, president and chief operating officer at RELI Group. “Her experience shaping national initiatives at CMS will help our clients improve outcomes, reduce burden and advance their missions.”

Merri-Ellen James’ Professional Career

James is a health informatics, program integrity and fraud prevention expert.

At CMS, she most recently held the role of director of the Division of Implementation and Innovation within the Office of Health Informatics and Interoperability. She also served in senior leadership positions in the Office of Burden Reduction and Health Informatics and the Center for Program Integrity during her over two decades at the agency.

She also has private sector experience in pharmaceutical contracting, global health intelligence and product licensing.

James has a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a master’s degree in interdisciplinary science from Johns Hopkins University.

RELI Group Hires Juanita Wilson as Client Relationship Executive

The company also previously appointed Juanita Wilson, former director of the Medicare support contracts group at CMS, as a client relationship executive. Like James, Wilson will also collaborate with federal health agencies and support government modernization programs.