CGI Federal Opens New Office at FISTA in Oklahoma

CGI Federal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 8, for its new office at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, in Lawton, Oklahoma, KSWO 7News reported Thursday.

According to the report, CGI Federal’s new office at FISTA marks the company’s over four decades of partnership with the Army Fort Sill Fires community.

“Lawton Fort Sill is critical to what we’re doing because it represents highly skilled workforce that is key to supporting the Fort Sill mission and I think for us it is important we make sure we have a presence here,” said Horace Blackman, senior vice president of defense, intelligence and space at CGI Federal.

“That we grow that presence here, that we have a capability, the staff and talent necessarily to be successful and supporting our client mission not just here in Fort Sill/Lawton but across the country in our defense mission,” he added.

According to Blackman, CGI Federal currently has 40 employees at its new office and expects the headcount to grow in the coming years.

Helping Companies Navigate Defense Innovation Landscape

In addition to offering secure office spaces, FISTA helps defense contractors, tech companies and startups connect to contract opportunities, funding pathways, technical advisers and potential collaborators.

Located beside Fort Sill, FISTA provides organizations with access to one of the U.S. Army’s training and development centers, enabling companies to conduct experimentation and receive real-time feedback from military personnel on prototypes and technologies.